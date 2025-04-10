Zimbabwe: MPs Get Upmarket Stands Barely Two Years After Receiving U.S.$40,000 Housing Loans

move comes week after Geza threatens to have Mnangagwa impeached

Members of Parliament (MPs) including those who were in the previous house, are set to receive prime Harare residential stands in the leafy Borrowdale district, barely two years after receiving US$40,000 as a housing loan.

Opposition MPs such as Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chief Whip Bridget Nyandoro, led by self-styled Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu are some of the beneficiaries.

The land, which is in Marlborough, Borrowdale Central and Greystone Park, had been reserved for a community centre.

"This is a project being carried out throughout the cities and provinces after Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe wrote letters to various local authorities for them to avail land for legislators to build their residential homes," said Zanu PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi to a local daily.

"The MPs will pay for the stands, with the strategy being to remove MPs from hotels."

Zimbabwean MPs have been 'living their best lives' since Mnangagwa's takeover, getting loans, increased allowances and even free passage at tollgates.

This latest land grab comes a week after outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza vowed to have Mnangagwa impeached and has been widely interpreted as another way of bribing MPs not to do so.

Geza has been calling for Mnangagwa's immediate resignation, accusing him of orchestrating grand corruption by cronies around him.

What raises further questions is that some of the beneficiaries actually got a minimum of US$40,000 in 2022 while Cabinet Ministers pocketed US$500,000 in what were presented as housing loans.

Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu, whose name appeared on a list of beneficiaries took to social media, confirmed the news and said he had not taken the Zanu PF offer.

"While I was on the list of a Parliamentary Housing Scheme; I did not accept it. I did not take or grab any land as alluded to," said Matewu.