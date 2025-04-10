Kenya Receives 10,700 Mpox Vaccine Doses

Nairobi — Kenya has received 10,700 doses of Mpox vaccine to bolster efforts to protect vulnerable communities and respond proactively to emerging public health threats.

The doses were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on Wednesday night.

Speaking at the airport, PS Muthoni pointed out that priority will be given to the most affected groups as cases hit 68, including 1 death.

"The Mpox vaccine rollout marks a critical step in Kenya's commitment to safeguarding public health. But no single actor can do this alone. We call on partners across sectors to strengthen collaboration in building efficient, people-centred pandemic preparedness systems," she stated.

"Together, we can better anticipate, respond to, and mitigate public health threats before they escalate."

She indicated that the vaccines will be distributed across 14 priority counties, with a focus on high-transmission and border areas.

"These include Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu, Busia, Migori, Turkana, Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera," she stated.