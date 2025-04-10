Ethiopia: Ambassador Adem Holds Discussion With Turkish Companies About Investment Potential in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Ambassador to Türkiye, Adem Mohamed, engaged in talks with Turkish businesses regarding potential investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

During his meetings with nine companies, Ambassador Adem provided insights into the vast investment prospects available in Ethiopia, particularly in sectors such as energy, construction, health, tourism, ICT, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Additionally, he extended an invitation to these companies to take part in the forthcoming 'Made in Ethiopia' and 'Invest Ethiopia Business Forums,' which are set to take place next month in Ethiopia.