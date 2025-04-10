Ethiopia: Ambassador Adem Holds Discussion With Turkish Companies About Investment Potential in Ethiopia

10 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Ambassador to Türkiye, Adem Mohamed, engaged in talks with Turkish businesses regarding potential investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

During his meetings with nine companies, Ambassador Adem provided insights into the vast investment prospects available in Ethiopia, particularly in sectors such as energy, construction, health, tourism, ICT, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Additionally, he extended an invitation to these companies to take part in the forthcoming 'Made in Ethiopia' and 'Invest Ethiopia Business Forums,' which are set to take place next month in Ethiopia.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.