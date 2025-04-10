Namibia: Boxers Ready for Dr Sam Nujoma Tribute

The countdown to the Dr Sam Nujoma Tribute Boxing Bonanza at Ramatex on Saturday started in earnest yesterday when the main protagonists declared themselves fit, confident and ready to rumble.

Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa, Mateus "Beast" Heita and Paulinus "Jon Jon" Ndjolonimus will all defend their WBO Africa titles, while entrace will be free of charge for the general public.

In the main bout Nghitumbwa (17-15-2) will defend his WBO Africa super bantamweight title against Hassan Milanzi of Zimbabwe (17-13-3-1).

The protagonists met for the first time at a press conference yesterday where Nghitumbwa said he is ready and confident of victory.

"Zimbabweans are our brothers but I'll make sure that I'll win on Saturday. It will be an easy fight for me and I'll make sure that I win the fight early," he said.

"The plan is to win, there's no other way, I have to win, so it will be an easy fight, I'm ready and I can't wait for Saturday. I wont disappoint, it's obvious that I'll win, and I'll make sure that I take this guy out," he added.

Nghitumba also called on the main sponsors MTC and PstBet to provide promotional material and gear to the boxers.

"We know you sponsor us some big money but we need t-shirts, caps and tracksuits, we cant go into the hall like this, so please try and get us something. We have been fighting for more than three years without this but Eeshoke Chula Chula are always wearing tshirts and caps," he said.

Milanzi said he was well prepared.

"Every boxer is beatable - he (Nghitumbwa) also has a loss on his record, and many world champions were beaten before, and for me coming here it means I'm ready. We've trained so much with my coach, and my team in Zimbabwe, so I'm ready," he said.

When asked is he had seen Nghitumbwa in action and any weak points to exploint he said: "I'll show you his weak points in the ring on Saturday."

Jon Jon Ndjlonimus who will defend his WBO Africa super middleweight title against Snamiso Ntuli of South Africa said he was ready.

"I thank my opponent for coming so I just want to call on my fans to come and witness my fight and see how I take care of him," he said.

Ndjolonimus has an impressive record of 19 wins from 19 fights with 17 coming via knockout while Ntuli has a pro record of 14 fights, eight wins, five losses and one draw.

Despite his inferior record, Ntuli said he was coming to win the title.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Im happy for this opportunity. I've got the experience and I'm coming from South Africa to collect the belt - I'm ready for a war, I'm ready for anything."

Mateus Heita, who is unbeaten after 14 fights will defend his WBO Africa featherweight title against Abdulaziz Kunert of South Africa, who has a record of 12 wins, three losses and one draw.

Kunert was confident of victory.

"I want to thank God for this opportunity and I want to thank Namibia and the promoter for this opportunity. Boxing gave me a chance and every chance I get, I will take it. In Mateus Heita I believe there is a chance for me I will take his rating, and I will take that belt come the 12th of April."

Heita, however, said he will remain unbeaten on Saturday night.

"We have worked very hard so we are just finalising some finishing touches. Talking is very easy for him, saying he will take my rating and my belt, but we will see in the ring. At the end of the day there will only be one bull in the ring so come Saturday night you will see I'll still shine like I did before," he said.

There will be many more fights on the undercard with the action already due to start at 15h00 on Saturday.

Promoter Nestor Tobias of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy said general tickets will be free of charge but that boxing fans will have to collect them from his office before the fight. More information can be obtained from Tobias at 081-2453349.