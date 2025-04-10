Nigeria: PDP Spokesperson Quits Party, Gives Reasons

9 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The resigned official likened the party's current state to one in an intensive care unit, now heading toward the morgue.

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, has resigned, citing party chieftains "hijacking" the party for personal and selfish gains.

In a letter to the Chairperson of the PDP, Arogbo 1 Ward, Ese-Odo Local Government of Ondo, Mr Peretei blamed the leadership's indifference toward winning elections.

He wrote: "I've decided to quit the PDP, as its supposed leaders have no real intention of winning any elections, now or in the future.

"It's difficult working with individuals focused solely on personal gain, using the party as a political marketplace every election cycle."

Mr Peretei said he had served as the State Financial Secretary (1999-2003) and State Publicity Secretary from 2020 till date.

"I've contributed significantly, yet the same people have gripped the party tightly, causing repeated electoral failures over three cycles," he stated.

He likened the party's current state to one in an intensive care unit, now heading toward the morgue.

He criticised those using the PDP as a financial lifeline, urging them to find alternative means of livelihood.

"To those surviving on election funds and patronage, I advise finding second addresses to live more meaningful lives, not as political bandits or 'Yes' men," he said.

