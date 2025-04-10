Rwanda: Public Transport - Key Things to Know About Kigali's 2050 Targets

The City of Kigali, in its 2050 targets for public transport, aims to continue developing its transport infrastructure and services for better movement of people, economic growth and trade.

The targets focus on better connectivity and convenience so that the city's public transport will be preferred in such a way that up to 70 percent of residents use it.

In this article, The New Times presents a few things to know about the city's 2050 targets in regards to public transport.

Implementing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system

The BRT is a high-capacity public transport service that generally runs on multiple Dedicated Bus Lanes (DBLs) and corridors to avoid delays that slow bus services.

DBLs are road lanes dedicated only to buses to improve public transport reliability and reduce traffic congestion.

The City of Kigali, in the past couple of years, undertook a detailed study on the BRT.

Although the characteristics of each system may vary, most BRT buses operate on dedicated lanes, allowing them to zoom past traffic and offer fast and predictable journey times.

Buses only stop at designated stations where passengers typically prepay the fare before boarding, which helps streamline and speed up operations.

Achieving a "public/private modal split of 70:30

The public/private modal split of 70:30 means that 70 percent of people use public transportation, while 30 percent use private means.

Such a split is often used in urban planning to encourage the use of public transport and reduce the reliance on private cars, which can help ease traffic congestion and reduce pollution.

For a city to adopt a 70:30 split, it is required to improve its public transportation systems so well that they are convenient even for the rich.

Julien Allaire, a Kigali-based urban mobility expert who is the Head of International Operations at TRANSITEC Consulting Engineers Ltd, in a previous interview, told The New Times that Kigali needs a public transport system with the capacity to meet the population's travel needs.

He pointed out that the city should bear in mind a quote by Enrique Peñalosa, a former Mayor of Bogotá who said that an "advanced city is one where the rich take public transport."

More investment in Integrated Non-Motorised Transport Infrastructure

Integrated Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) Infrastructure refers to pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, such as dedicated walkways, cycle lanes, and other facilities, that are seamlessly integrated with public transport.

In its 2050 plan, Kigali plans to continue improving such infrastructures to support the public transport systems but also provide an independent transport system that is safe to encourage walking and cycling within the city.

Chris Kost, a public transport expert working with the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), a global organisation that has worked with more than 100 cities to design transport systems, said Kigali's plan has "very clear language on the need to invest in walking, cycling, and public transport for the city to have a sustainable future."