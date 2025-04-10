Gambia: What Is Next for the Sandika After the Visit and Meeting?

10 April 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Foroyaa is waiting for a press conference by the Fire and Rescue Service to give the institution prominence in protecting life and property. It is unfortunate that we don't have a society that keeps accurate records of the number of fire incidents that have occurred in the city, municipality and community and the losses suffered by fire victims.

If one were to rely on the frequency of fire incidents one would quickly conclude that fire incidents are increasing and are inflicting unquantifiable losses on many residents.

The Sandika however is a market. The vendors have been paying dues for decades. Foroyaa is investigating whether there are any fire hydrants close to the Sandika. We do not want to pre-empt the report of the Fire and Rescue Service. They are likely to report whether there are fire extinguishers, hydrants or other precautionary measures taken before the fire incident.

We mentioned that the land on which the market is situated had many occupants over the past seven decades. As the victims nurse their pain there is claim that they have agreed to relocate but Foroyaa is unable to confirm this story from the KMC authorities. The vendors who are affected have a committee and members of that committee said they are expecting the council and government to collaborate in rebuilding the Sandika.

After the fire incident there may not even be a market that is called the Sandika if news reports by other media are to be believed.

Foroyaa is calling on the government and the KMC to combine efforts and come up with a solution which they will offer to the concerned vendors.

