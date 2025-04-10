Liberia: Kabineh Ja'neh Gives Eugene Nagbe 48-Hour Ultimatum Over Gun Allegation Against EPs Chief

Monrovia — Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Cllr. Kabineh M. Ja'neh, has given Mr. Eugene Nagbe, Chief of Staff in the office of former President George M. Weah, a 48-hour ultimatum to publicly retract what he describes as defamatory allegations made against the Director of the Executive Protective Service (EPS), Mr. Sam Gaye.

The demand follows recent claims made by Mr. Nagbe during a live broadcast on OK FM, where he alleged that he had been informed of a photograph depicting Mr. Gaye pointing a gun at the head of former President Weah -- an accusation that has since sparked public outrage and condemnation.

In a strongly worded letter dated April 8, 2025, and addressed to Mr. Nagbe, Cllr. Ja'neh described the allegations as "false, defamatory, and reckless," warning that the statement has gravely tarnished Mr. Gaye's reputation both at home and abroad.

"The defamatory utterances and accusations against Mr. Gaye are totally untrue," Cllr. Ja'neh wrote. "Yet, they have nevertheless resulted in inestimable public shunning of Mr. Gaye's reputation, both nationally and internationally."

Cllr. Ja'neh, a prominent Liberian jurist, further argued that Mr. Nagbe's public comments have cast serious doubt over the character and professional integrity of Mr. Gaye -- a long-serving security professional with decades of service to the nation.

He demanded that Mr. Nagbe issue a public retraction within 48 hours of receiving the communication, warning that failure to do so would leave him with no alternative but to pursue appropriate legal action.

As of press time, Mr. Nagbe has not publicly responded to the ultimatum.