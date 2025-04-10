Africa: AU Praises Canada's Continued Support for Africa's Permanent Representation On UNSC

Addis Abab — African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Mahmoud Youssouf Ali lauded Canada's continued support for Africa's permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Chairperson held discussion with the Deputy Minister and Personal Representative of the Prime Minister of Canada to the G7, Cindy Termorshuizen.

They two sides exchanged views on AU-Canada partnership & cooperation.

Discussions also focused on regional peace & security, sustainable funding for Africa's peacekeeping, and how best to align Canada's G7 presidency priorities with the African Union's strategic agenda, including advancing Africa's voice and agency within global governance frameworks.

The Chairperson welcomed Canada's continued support for Africa's permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council.

Recently, calls by African leaders for equitable representation on the UN Security Council has been gaining momentum.

The two leaders underscored the importance of enhancing trade relations, deepening technology partnerships, & addressing the digital divide to foster development.