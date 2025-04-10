Africa Has Potential to Lead the Way in AI, Says Bill Gates

Addis Ababa — Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation and Founder of Breakthrough Energy, has expressed optimism about Africa's potential to lead in artificial intelligence (AI), calling it a powerful tool to tackle some of the continent's most pressing challenges--from maternal health to agriculture.

Speaking virtually at the Global AI Summit on Africa, held in Kigali from April 3-4, 2025, Gates emphasized that AI is more than a technological advancement--it is a life-saving opportunity.

"Pregnancies are high risk," he said. "And by identifying those, you could save millions of other lives across Africa. Because in rural areas, where we've talked about nearby, you'll know who needs to go and be at a center to get better care."

Gates highlighted the growing role of AI in mental health, agriculture, education, and governance, according to TOP AFRICAN NEWS.

He noted that AI tools are already making a difference in helping farmers understand weather patterns--particularly important as climate change continues to disrupt traditional seasons--and are starting to support students in the classroom.

AI is helping students in the classroom, Gates said.

According to him: "And it's fantastic to keep the kind of paperwork and complex policies that governments have and connect the citizens so they understand how to work efficiently with the government."

The Gates Foundation, he added, is prioritizing AI innovations with the potential to "save their food lives"--a phrase emphasizing the vital intersection of nutrition, agriculture, and technology.

He hinted at upcoming initiatives and partnerships set to be unveiled over the summer that will deepen the Foundation's commitment to AI for development.

"Today, the world faces big challenges," Gates acknowledged. "And it's a critical moment because some countries are, at least for now, reducing their commitments to global health and development."

However, he remained hopeful, stressing that innovation--particularly AI--is accelerating progress across sectors. "The good news is that innovation is giving us an opportunity, whether it's in health or agriculture... And that's also being accelerated through artificial intelligence."

In a message of empowerment, Gates urged Africa not just to adopt AI solutions but to become a pioneer in the space.

"Africa's not just poised to benefit from AI," he said, adding that "It has a chance in many areas to absolutely lead the way."