Namibia: Throwing Money At a Broken System Is No Solution - Neff On National Budget

10 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) deputy leader Kalimbo Iipumbu has cast doubt on the national budget, questioning if it can address the bottlenecks of the nation.

"Throwing money at a broken system without systemic reform is not a solution. It is a political sedative meant to silence the frustrations of the masses. We expected to see deliberate investment in technical, and vocational training institutions across the country.

"We expected to see the establishment of innovation hubs and free access to early childhood education. Sadly, this budget only amplifies the status quo," says Iipumbu.

He states it is economically irresponsible that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform remains underfunded when it holds the key to food security, youth employment, and rural development.

Iilumbu believes Namibia is rich in land and climate diversity, and could be exporting more than meat and importing less food, if only the right investments were made.

He says the budget fails to address the most immediate burden facing the high cost of living, while arguing that prices of basic goods are skyrocketing, housing is unaffordable, and public transport costs continue to deepen the pockets of the elite.

Despite promises of stability, they see no direct measures to ease the daily suffering of the working class and the unemployed.

He says there is no significant increase in social grants, no policy shifts on land ownership, and no strategy to bring down the price of housing or fuel.

If this budget is not directly fighting poverty, then it is simply a document of delayed justice, says Iipumbu.

"The NEFF is particularly concerned that developmental projects that could absorb thousands of unemployed youth are underfunded or completely absent."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.