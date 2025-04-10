Namibia: Throwing Money At a Broken System Is No Solution - Neff On National Budget

Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) deputy leader Kalimbo Iipumbu has cast doubt on the national budget, questioning if it can address the bottlenecks of the nation.

"Throwing money at a broken system without systemic reform is not a solution. It is a political sedative meant to silence the frustrations of the masses. We expected to see deliberate investment in technical, and vocational training institutions across the country.

"We expected to see the establishment of innovation hubs and free access to early childhood education. Sadly, this budget only amplifies the status quo," says Iipumbu.

He states it is economically irresponsible that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform remains underfunded when it holds the key to food security, youth employment, and rural development.

Iilumbu believes Namibia is rich in land and climate diversity, and could be exporting more than meat and importing less food, if only the right investments were made.

He says the budget fails to address the most immediate burden facing the high cost of living, while arguing that prices of basic goods are skyrocketing, housing is unaffordable, and public transport costs continue to deepen the pockets of the elite.

Despite promises of stability, they see no direct measures to ease the daily suffering of the working class and the unemployed.

He says there is no significant increase in social grants, no policy shifts on land ownership, and no strategy to bring down the price of housing or fuel.

If this budget is not directly fighting poverty, then it is simply a document of delayed justice, says Iipumbu.

"The NEFF is particularly concerned that developmental projects that could absorb thousands of unemployed youth are underfunded or completely absent."