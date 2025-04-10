Namibia: Assessment of Kunene Floods Underway

The Kunene Regional Disaster Risk Management team, with support from the Office of the Office Prime Minister (OPM), is in the process of assessing effects of the recent flooding in various areas of the region.

The purpose of the assessment is to implement measures to address the predicaments caused.

Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding since March have resulted in loss of lives, while equally affecting livelihoods, specifically in the Epupa constituency, where more than 2 500 residents are said to be affected.

A team of officials from the OPM, including the Kunene Regional Council, Opuwo Town Council and other government officials, met on Tuesday at Opuwo to assess the extent of the flood damage and map a way forward on how to effectively mitigate the ongoing challenges.

The meeting also focused on assessing the effectiveness of the response to date and gathering suggestions for both immediate and long-term relief.

Acting Kunene chief regional officer (CRO) Joseph Jantze said the Epupa constituency is most affected by the floods, with over 2 500 people in dire need of assistance.

"Epupa is more affected. So far, we have 200 cases reported of damaged properties, including roads, loss of livestock, crops and houses," he said.

Jantze also mentioned that the council, in collaboration with the government and the governor, has swiftly implemented measures to rehabilitate and upgrade infrastructure, among other assistance including food aid.

They have managed to distribute mosquito nets, mattresses, and food rations with support from the defence force helicopter.

Additionally, the meeting heard that the Khorixas and Kamanjab roads are now inaccessible, and water boreholes in the Braunfels area have been damaged. The Opuwo-Etanga road has also been destroyed.

Jantze also reported that last month, two lives were tragically lost (a mother and her child) in the Otjiu-West area due to drowning.

The acting CRO emphasised that under the current predicament, more food will be required, saying the council has food supplies for only three months.

Swartbooi Drift or Otjimuhaka, as it is also known, is the most affected village, where most of the residents reside on the shores of the riverbanks, recently received 170 mattresses, 680 cans of tin fish, 10 200 mosquito nets as well as 1 200 water purification sachets and 200 bags of maize meal. Most of the residents at Swartbooi Drift have been relocated to higher ground.

In Opuwo, 61 people have recently been displaced due to flooding, in addition to the 107 that lost their houses and belongings last month.

According to Opuwo Town Council environment officer, Parcevarl Liyali, the council, with the assistance of the OPM, have supplied tents, mosquito nets, food and mattresses to the affected communities.

"We have placed these people at a temporary shelter where they will be cared for," he said.

Liyali also noted that the floods have destroyed the town's water pipeline and the sewer pump station, adding that the council is working towards the reconstruction of the affected infrastructure.

Kunene police regional commander commissioner James Nderura highlighted that the floods have devastating effects, putting lives at risk as people can no longer access essential services. He, however, noted that the police drafted a contingency plan to assist the regional leadership in helping the affected communities.

"The police are on site to offer assistance. We have already provided two trucks to help transport food items to the airport in Ruacana, from where they will be taken by helicopter to the remote areas," he stated.

According to Nderura, areas such as Onungurura, Otjimuhaka, and Etanga have been severely affected, with several schools still under water.

He said the floods damaged private and public properties and disrupted road travel, highlighting the widespread nature of the devastation across the region, particularly those residing near waterways and riverbanks.

The regional commander added that major roads have been closed off such as Etanga-Opuwo, Onungurura-Otjimuhaka due to the extensive impact of floods.

OPM executive director Gladice Pickering called for concerted efforts across various sectors in collaboratively working together to alleviate the distress caused by the impending floods.

She said assistance to the region should be elevated by ensuring that all affected communities are aided during the devastating time, while calling the regional leadership to account for all resources they spend.

"We should account for resources dispatched to the region. Let's share resources equally to all affected communities," she urged.

"Let's coordinate effectively to ensure that we tackle this situation and ongoing predicament on the ground. We can do this by producing authentic, identical reports through the office of the governor".