Namibia: Analysts, Politicians Reveal Expectations for NNN's Maiden SONA

Several analysts have said they expect president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's maiden state of the nation address (Sona) to highlight the promises her government has made to achieve successes and address challenges.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to deliver her first Sona on 24 April.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwanya expects the president to address the aspect of transparency, to report openly to the Namibian people and lawmakers in terms of socio-economic progress, and the policy direction where the president will outline the direction in terms of policies and initiatives.

"For NNN in this case, because she just assumed the Presidency in March, I think that what we are going to see is that she will be focusing on policy directions and we are going to hear a lot of what she probably has promised during the campaign," he told Desert FM on Wednesday.

He added that the president will address issues she has brought up such as the aspect of reviving Namibia, youth unemployment, corruption, and a focus on the national unity aspect that we should rally behind her presidency.

According to Kamwanya, the unemployment rate, not just among the young people, must be prioritised.

"I think there is a need for concrete employment creation steps that need to be taken, because Namibia is really falling off the rails in terms of employment creation. And we know that without employment, it leads to dire poverty in which we find ourselves. That's one aspect I think she should focus on," he said.

He praised the president for highlighting unemployment and corruption since coming into power because it is "eating at our resource distribution".

He stated that the president should look closely at her administration and monitor and evaluate how ministries and their departments are run, to make sure that citizens have an effective and efficient service delivery system in the country.

Kamwanya believes the Sona should be characterised by concrete proposals, policy proposals and initiatives that are feasible.

"It's not just a statement in general. It should not be a faith-oriented or proposal initiative like the one that all the government officials should use state hospitals. For me, that is telling me nothing," he said.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Professor Johan Coetzee from the Namibia University of Science and Technology expects the president to discuss how to create more investment in the country because "the government cannot create employment".

"It is not possible. It's bloated and it's inefficient," Coetzee tells Desert FM.

He expects the president to talk about how to improve efficiency and performance in the public service, and also reduce corruption.

He says the president has been very vocal about wanting to reduce corruption, but would like to hear what new strategies will be implemented to reduce that, and questions if it's just more of the same narrative seen from previous presidents.

"Then also in terms of contracts and procurement, there are changes in terms of that. Why will we see an improvement? The reasons why we can be optimistic, I would like to hear that," Coetzee says.

He would like to see the focus shift to the youth in order to inspire them with how many more jobs will be created in the public sector by allowing deregulation of many bureaucratic obstacles in the process of employment.

He also expects something about the expected court, specifically on labor because "that is a big problem at the moment".

"There's a lot of backlog. Something about housing, about infrastructure, N$900 billion earmarked for infrastructure. Maybe something about the railway project in the north, about N$37 billion. I've read about what the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board talked about," Coetzee says.

He expects the president to touch on the current emerging oil and gas sector and also touch on mining in the country and the state's intention to change the mining bill to 51% state ownership.

He adds that it is an extremely worrisome trend which moves towards socialism.

Coetzee says it is not in the country's best interest to attract more investors which he highlights as one of his biggest concerns.

He states that the president has been silent about hydrogen.

"I think it has not even been mentioned in the ruling party's manifesto. We will see now. Is hydrogen going to be another hype that will pass? The N$24 billion that we have invested in hydrogen, are there any possibilities for job creation? Because until now, just a few have been created."

On another note, Coetzee questions whether during Nandi-Ndaitwah's tenure, Namibians will see the revival of Air Namibia and what the narrative behind it is.

OPPOSITION REACTION

Opposition leaders are also watching closely. Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani says, the president as the leader of the country, should be allowed to address the nation on whatever she deems fit.

"When I tell her she must come prepared for so and so, she will fix her speech in order to address those issues," Venaani told The Namibian on Wednesday.

National Democratic Party leader Martin Lukato expects the president to speak on the reasons behind merging ministries and how she came up with her cabinet.

He highlights various issues such as how she will tackle the high rate of corruption and unemployment, the lack of medical doctors, clinics and hospitals, and cited this as an issue that is prevalent in most parts of Namibia.

"It affected the whole nation because most Namibians live long distances from hospital, with some having died before they could reach the health centres."

Lukato expects the president to address her decision to decline having members of opposition parties in her cabinet.

He references how previous presidents had members of opposition parties in their cabinets.

"She declined having members of opposition parties in her cabinet which I also expect her to touch on."