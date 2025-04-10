Namibia: Young People Do Not Want Charity - Tutjavi

Newly sworn in Swapo member of parliament Fenny Tutjavi says young people are not a charity, and will not accept tokenism.

What they want is deliberate inclusion.

"We are not waiting for tomorrow, we are participating today. Once again it is one thing, members to involve young people in decision making and transformation. It is progressive and youth centred to have young people driving the transformation and impact of their needs and desires," she says.

Tutjavi said this on Wednesday in her maiden speech during the National Assembly.

She has, however, welcomed the directive issued by the Ministry of Finance and Social Grants Management to all offices, ministries, and agencies to allocate budget lines for apprenticeships, internships, and graduate intensives in the 2025-2027 cycle.

Tutjavi, however, argued that policy alone is not progress, it must be implemented with urgency and resolve.

When linked with the youth empowerment pillar, these initiatives, she said, have the potential to transform the country's human resource base and reduce youth unemployment in a real sustainable way.

She added that youth empowerment will no longer be lip service, but a national commitment