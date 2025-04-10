Kenya: Malala Released After Night in Custody Over 'Echoes of War' Play

Nairobi — Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been released from Eldama Ravine Police Station, where he was held overnight following his arrest in connection with the controversial play Echoes of War.

Malala's release was confirmed by DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa, who said he had personally secured the former lawmaker's freedom on Friday.

Malala had been transferred from Nakuru Central Police Station to Eldama Ravine on Thursday night.

"Just secured the release of our brother ⁦@Cleophasmalala⁩ from Eldama Ravine Police Station in Baringo County," Wamalwa tweeted, adding that Malala had been unfairly targeted for simply scripting a play that speaks truth to power.

Malala, the scriptwriter of the controversial Echoes of War play, was arrested on Thursday evening under unclear circumstances and transferred from Nakuru Central Police Station.

His detention sparked national outrage, with leaders and Kenyans online condemning the state for what they called an attack on creative freedom.

Malala's arrest, widely viewed as a crackdown on freedom of expression, came just hours before Butere Girls High School was scheduled to perform Echoes of War at the now-suspended Kenya National Drama and Film Festival in Nakuru.

The play, which critiques governance failures and amplifies the voices of Generation Z, has faced multiple attempts at censorship, including an earlier disqualification overturned by the courts.

Following Malala's arrest and heightened security interference, Butere Girls staged a powerful silent protest on Thursday by singing the national anthem and exiting the stage without performing.

Outside the venue, chaos erupted as police reportedly fired teargas at students and journalists.

The government has faced widespread criticism from civil society, political leaders, and human rights groups for using force to suppress artistic expression.

Malala, speaking to Spice FM while in detention, reiterated that the play was a form of artistic commentary, not incitement.

"This is just a play, and it has nothing to do with name-calling or incitement. It is artistically created," he said.

The incident has sparked national outrage, with former Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and others condemning the use of force against minors and artists.

Civil society groups have also called for accountability and an end to the suppression of creative expression.