Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga to Light Independence Torch in Gweru

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected to arrive at Monomotapa Hall (Mtapa Hall) in Gweru this morning to light the Independence Torch, kicking off the countdown to next week's 45th Independence Day commemorations.

This year, Nembudziya in Gokwe will host the main celebrations, following the Second Republic's initiative to rotate national events across provinces.

Last year, VP Chiwenga officiated at a similar ceremony in Rusape, where he presented the Independence torch to the leadership of Manicaland province at the historic Magamba/Butcher Site.

The atmosphere in Gweru is already festive, with excitement building ahead of the Vice President's arrival.

Monomotapa Hall, a landmark of resilience against colonial rule, holds a significant place in Zimbabwe's history.

It was at this venue that the first ZANU Congress took place in May 1964, shortly after the party's formation in August 1963.

During this congress, the powerful declaration "We are our own liberators by direct confrontation" was made, marking a decisive shift from diplomatic efforts to armed struggle in the fight for liberation.

As the country prepares to celebrate its independence, the lighting of the torch symbolises both remembrance of the sacrifices made and a commitment to ongoing progress and unity.