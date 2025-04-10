Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Glen View South Star Rally On Today

Zanu PF's National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha and President Mnangagwa's Special Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara, among other senior officials, are expected to attend the ruling party's star rally in Glen View South today, ahead of Saturday's parliamentary by-election.

The rally is taking place at Pamapostori, along Glen View Way in Harare.

Thirty-seven-year-old Cde Tranquility Tsitsi Tawomhera, a member of the party's National Youth League executive, is Zanu PF's candidate for the National Assembly seat.

The Glen View South constituency by-election has attracted five candidates.

Apart from Cde Tawomhera, other contenders include Perpetua Mukanda of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party, as well as independent candidates Chakeredza Tonderai, Tungamirai Madzokere, and George Makwangwaidze.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Mr Gladymore Hakata, who was elected on a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket.

Mr Hakata died in January this year, and the CCC did not nominate a candidate for the by-election.