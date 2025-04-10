As 7th April 2025 marked the 31st Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda (Kwibuka31), the African Union through the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Ethiopia, solemnly observed the Commemoration, at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, emphasising the theme "Remember-Unite-Renew". This annual commemoration seeks to continuously awaken greater awareness of the African peoples and the international community about the value of life and humanity, and to renew our collective commitment to protect and uphold fundamental human rights.

The event started with 'The Walk to Remember' and then followed by other activities in the Nelson Mandela Hall of the AU HQ that included: Prayers by the Representative of the Muslim Community, the Orthodox Community, and the Catholic Community; then Lighting of the Flame of Remembrance accompanied with a Commemoration Song. Following the Documentary Movie- 'Rwanda: From Despair to Hope', a One Minute of Silence was observed in Memory of the Victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

In his brief welcome remarks, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union Commission, highlighted: "Today, we honor the over one million lives lost, stand in solidarity with the survivors, and reaffirm our collective pledge--Never again! This day offers us another opportunity to reflect on the past, reaffirm our commitment to justice, and renew our shared vision for a peaceful, just, and reconciled Africa."

H.E. Amb. Birtukan Ayano, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia also stressed: "The tragedy of the 1994 Genocide serves as an agonizing reminder of the capacity of hatred and violence on humanity. It is an atrocity that challenges our collective conscience and calls upon us to strive for peace, justice, reconciliation, healing, and unity."

H.E. Mr. Adama Dieng, African Union Special Envoy on the Prevention of Genocide and other Mass Atrocities, indicated that the AU is now better prepared to provide early warning, to help States and regional organizations to build the skills and capacities required to prevent genocide and to respond in a timely and decisive manner when faced with such risk.

"I would like to stress the imperative for responsible use of the media, both digital and non-digital, but also Artificial Intelligence (AI) and education, as being critical in preventing genocide and other mass atrocity crimes.", said H.E. Mr. Parfait Onanga-Ayanga, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of UN Office to the AU.

The newly elected AUC Chairperson, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also affirmed that while reparations for past harms are essential, the most effective path to achieving the Africa we envision in Agenda 2063 lies in the prevention of Genocide and avoidance of conflicts.

Delivering his statement, H.E. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Charles Karamba, Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, remarked: "The theme of commemoration remains: Remember-Unite-Renew! To Remember is to honor those who are lost and to ensure that the truth is never forgotten; to Unite is to recognize that our collective strength lies in solitary and not in division; to Renew is to commit to a future where Justice, equality and prosperity prevail for all".

In her closing remarks, H.E. Amb. Selma Melika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission called for renewed commitment to unity: "The peace and stability of our continent and the world is indivisible. It is a shared responsibility for which we all have apart. It is our common good we are compelled to protect and preserve with an unwavering commitment and dedication for current and future generations".

The commemoration brought together officials from the African Union Commission, African Union Member States, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, African Union Organs, Regional Economic Communities, Religious Institutions, Human Rights Institutions, Intergovernmental organizations, Civil Society Organizations, UN Agencies, Think Tanks, International Organizations, Schools and Academic Institutions in Ethiopia.