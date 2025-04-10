Zimbabwe: Mbare Traders' Market Commissioning Tomorrow

10 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Blessings Chidakwa — All eyes are on the newly-built Mbare Musika Market, which is set to be commissioned by President Mnangagwa tomorrow, setting a benchmark for modern and affordable trading in Harare.

Purposefully designed from the ground up, this state-of-the-art facility offers a clean, secure and well organised space that meets the needs of today's vendors and customers.

Built with functionality at its core, the market is anchored by a sustainable water supply, delivering 120 000 litres daily through drilled boreholes.

This ensures fully serviced public toilets, a washing bay for all products and daily cleaning routines that promote hygiene and safety.

Affordability is matched with thoughtful design, with new affordable prices set to be announced on the day of commissioning, contrary to baseless reports suggesting that it would be beyond the reach of many.

The market features a professional waste management system, full CCTV coverage, secure parking and physical security to protect both traders and buyers.

A standout feature is the on-site micro-lending facility, which provides access to capital for small-scale traders, empowering them to grow within a structured and supportive environment.

Vetted helpers are also on hand to assist clients with their goods, adding ease and trust to the shopping experience.

Mbare Retail Market Traders' Association chairperson, Mr Erasmus Fofo, said they had engaged in meetings with relevant authorities to discuss the fees, which will be gazetted.

This comes after space barons have been trying to hijack the project to line their pockets, but they have been stopped in their tracks.

Mr Fofo declined to pre-empt the discussions.

Speaking after touring the facility on Monday, Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, said all was set for the opening.

"On Friday, His Excellency is coming to commission this beautiful traders' market and also break the ground on the main market at the old traders' site," he said.

Modern, secure, and built for economic inclusion, the new Mbare Musika Market redefines what a people focused trading space can be.

In November last year, President Mnangagwa declared a state of disaster in Mbare following an inferno that destroyed stalls and goods, directing that the area be modernised within the shortest possible time.

With urban renewal and regeneration close to his heart, the rejuvenation of Mbare was undertaken as a prototype to be replicated nationwide.

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed firm Masimba Holdings, the main contractor for the Mbare Traders' Market, is leading the renewal programme and is also expected to construct the main market.

The new Mbare Traders' Market stands as a testament to President Mnangagwa's vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

