Zimbabwe: Surge in Pedestrian Accidents - Awareness Campaigns Underway

At least five pedestrians have died, while many others have sustained injuries in recent road traffic accidents in Harare's Central Business District.

In response to this disturbing trend, police have partnered with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe to launch awareness campaigns in the CBD.

Assistant Inspector Simon Mugida from the Zimbabwe Republic Police Traffic Section said the campaign aims to reduce road traffic accidents involving pedestrians.

"A key focus of the initiative is to warn individuals about the dangers of using earphones and headphones while walking, as this can greatly impair their ability to hear oncoming traffic," he said.

"The collaboration between law enforcement and the Traffic Safety Council underscores the importance of community engagement in promoting road safety. This campaign is a vital step towards enhancing pedestrian safety and reducing the number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in Harare.

"As the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, we are urging people to avoid using ear and headphones while crossing roads. We want the same message to be taken by motorists: that ear and headphones affect concentration, leading to accidents.

"We are losing lives daily, while some are left with permanent injuries due to pedestrians talking on their phones."