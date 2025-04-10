Zimbabwe: Women's League Set for Epic Return

Veronica Gwaze — Yet another enthralling season of bumper goal feasts and heart-stopping action is on the cards as the Women's Premier Soccer League returns for the 2025 term this weekend.

And the organisers could not have chosen any better-season-opening clash than the mouthwatering battle of the giants between former champions Black Rhinos Queens and the reigning top dogs Herentals Queens at One Commando on Saturday.

The epic clash at One Commando headlines Match-Day 1 fixtures and provides either Rhinos or Herentals with a chance to make statement of intent in the battle for supremacy.

Rhinos and Herentals were initially set to square off on April 5, before the start of the seasons was re-scheduled to this Saturday.

Sadly, the women's elite league returns without funding after their 2024 benefactors - The Heart Group - did not renew their sponsorship deal.

Despite the gloom of losing the league's title sponsors, Rhinos and Herentals are expected to set the tone for the season.

Herentals are also eyeing an appearance in the CAF Women's Champions League later in the year.

The Students retained the bulk of their squad from last season and also brought in seasoned stars including Cynthia Shonga and Morelife Nyagumbo.

Coach Simbarashe Dedza looks to have enough depth to chase glory on two fronts.

"Continuity is key so every year, we have made sure that we do not disrupt our pattern," said Dedza.

"We take every fixture as a cup final so getting down to business this weekend, we are all out to fight for maximum points.

"Our season openers have always been tricky, but we are not panicking."

Coincidentally, for the second season running, Herentals have the toughest of hurdles to clear in the opening games.

Last year, they were pitted against runners-up from the previous season, Chapungu Queens.

The gripping epic battle drew numbers at the National Sports Stadium B Arena, and Herentals saved their best for last as Praynence Zvawanda struck, at the death to settle an otherwise tense tie.

Faced with another tough task on the first day this season, One Commando is expected to fill up.

The top-notch fixture has already generated a lot of excitement amongst fans.

"In the past three seasons, the two sides' clash has become a crowd puller and we cannot expect anything less this time," said Dedza.

The rivalry between these two powerhouses has been brewing for some time, fuelled by their nail-biting finish to the previous season.

Herentals eventually won the league title, with only a one-goal difference handing them the championship ahead of Rhinos.

This close finish has added zest to the upcoming encounter, with each of the two sides eager to prove their superiority.

Dedza is however, confident the champions will start their season on a high.

"We have been preparing for the season, although without a particular team in mind and when fixtures came out, we realised that we face our season 2024 runners-up.

"Our preparations have been going on well and this time we are happy that captain Tabeth Mutinhiri is back from a lengthy injury.

"She is a senior player who inspires confidence in the team and boasts a lot of experience which is something that we need in such situations," Drdza said.

Mutinhiri was haunted by an injury, which sidelined her for much of last season.

She resultantly missed out on the Women's Champions League, COSAFA Qualifiers in Malawi with the club having to rope in the services of Correctional Queens' veteran defender Agness Tumbare on loan.

The Herentals skipper will now compliment stand-in captain Talent Mukwanda who did an exceptional duty in her absence.

"As a coach you always want to win the titles and preparations are always important.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We beefed up our squad and also made sure that players are in the perfect shape as we are coming from the offseason," Dedza said.

Dedza also warned his charges against complacency.

"We should not relax because of our previous records, remember every team will also be preparing to overthrow the champions.

"We need to bring our A-game and collect maximum points from the start of the season.

"The girls have a fighting spirit so what is basically needed is tactical perfection and instilling the right mentality in them."

Fixtures:

Saturday: Black Rhinos Queens vs Herentals Queens (One Commando); Faith Drive Academy vs Kwekwe Queens (Chisamba Grounds); Conduit Soccer Academy vs Chapungu Queens (Manyame Sports Club); Maningi Queens vs Sheasham Gweru (The Heart Stadium); Correctional Queens vs Black Mambas (Wagadhugu); Mpopoma Stars Academy vs Highlanders Royals (Bulawayo Chiefs Village); Red Buffaloes vs Cranborne Royals (Vengere)

Sunday: Platinum Royals vs Harare City Queens (Mandava)