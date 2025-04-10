Zimbabwe: Veremu's Fine Start Delights Simba Bhora

Bruce Chikuni — Simba Bhora president, Simba Ndoro, says seeing on-loan MWOS forward Billy Veremu shining is all he ever wanted and believes the striker he can do more.

Veremu was loaned to MWOS earlier this season, and the deal appears to be "just what the doctor ordered" for the player.

A late bloomer, the 29-year-old has now registered three goals in MWOS' first five fixtures of the campaign.

His impressive start has powered MWOS, who are walking with a spring in their step, sitting second on the league table, just two points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have racked up 13 points.

Verumu scored twice in five games for Simba Bhora, but will fancy his current form to continue so that he adds onto his tally.

On Saturday he will return to Wadzanayi for the first time since leaving Simba Bhora as MWOS date Herentals at the Shamva venue.

However, Veremu's loan deal has divided opinion at Simba Bhora with some questioning the move especially as the champions have struggled for fire power and only have Namibian import Isa Gurirab to count on for now.

But Veremu was always poised to leave after enduring a forgettable spell last season at Simba Bhora following his move from Bulawayo Chiefs.

He struggled to make the match-day squads for much of the season and on the occasions he did, it was for a place on the substitutes' bench.

Ndoro is somehow convinced that the speedy forward has not lost his spark.

"When we signed Veremu, the idea was to help him showcase his talent using our platform, just like any other player within our ranks.

"But unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

"I was really hurt by his situation last season, and I didn't want a repeat of that this season, which is why we decided to give him the chance to shine on a different platform.

"Sometimes players find it difficult to deliver at one club, but a change of environment can bring different results.

"I am more than happy with his good start, and we are not going to make a decision that will disturb his progress," said Ndoro.

"We are just happy that one of our players is shining, and that's the purpose of a loan deal. That was our prayer when we made that deal with MWOS.

"Our focus is on our club . . . we are not really focusing on anything besides improving our brand and making Simba Bhora one of the better teams in the league."

For now, Veremu must lead the MWOS charge against the Students who have registered three draws, one win, and a loss in their opening assignments.