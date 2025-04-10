Zimbabwe: Approach ZLC for Dispute Resolution, Farmers Urged

Farmers with agricultural land disputes have been encouraged to approach the Zimbabwe Land Commission provincial offices for assistance in resolving these disagreements prior to application for their title deeds.

This comes as 2 518 farmers had submitted applications to acquire the title deed document by March 31.

In a recent notice to beneficiaries of the land reform programme, the Zimbabwe Land Commission (ZLC) said Government had commenced the issuance of agricultural land title deeds to holders and their offices were ready to help in dispute resolutions to smoothen the process.

"As stipulated in section 297(1) (d) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment (o. 20) Act of 2013, the Commission shall investigate and determine complaints and disputes regarding the supervision, administration and allocation of agricultural land.

"As such, farmers with agricultural land disputes are therefore encouraged to approach the ZLC provincial offices across the eight agricultural provinces for assistance in resolving these disputes prior to application for their title deeds," said ZLC.

To lodge disputes and complains to the ZLC, farmers should bring offer letters, copy of identification document (ID) and letters of administration (if it involves a deceased state).

Details of the other party to the dispute should be availed, including phone number and home address as well as war veteran identification card (in case of war veteran status).

The move by ZLC augments the recent Government move to decentralise the title deed processing system for farms aimed at streamlining service delivery and bringing land tenure services directly to farmers under the one stop system.

The decentralisation strategy will involve establishing title deeds offices equipped to handle applications and issue documents in various provinces.

This will reduce the need for farmers to travel long distances to Harare, saving them time and resources.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, has introduced a one-stop centre dedicated to the issuance of title deeds.

This initiative aims to assist holders of valid offer letters, A2 permits, 99-year leases, A1 Settlement Permits, A1 Temporary Permits, and ALSA leases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The one-stop centre will process title deeds for surveyed farms within three days for farmers who pay the purchase price in cash.

Those who pay the purchase price within 90 days will be considered as making a cash payment upon deposit, allowing them to collect their title deeds after full payment is completed.

Farmers seeking mortgage arrangements will also benefit from this initiative, as the Government is finalising modalities with selected banks to facilitate this service.

The title deed issuance programme, spearheaded by the Land Tenure Implementation Committee (LTIC), aims to solidify the "irreversibility of land reform" by ensuring that land becomes bankable, registrable and transferable.

Government aims to curb multiple farm ownership, facilitate family inheritance, and provide exit strategies for those opting out of farming.

The land tenure system, officially launched by President Mnangagwa on December 28, 2024, is designed to grant full ownership rights to beneficiaries.