Zimbabwe: Record Wheat Production in Pipeline

In a significant move to boost agricultural production, Government has put in place a comprehensive strategy aiming for bumper wheat harvest targeted at 600 000 tonnes.

A target of 120 000 ha has been set to achieve the 600 000 tonnes. If achieved it will be the highest wheat production since the introduction of the crop in 1966.

Zimbabwe requires 360 000 tonnes of wheat for annual national consumption.

Government's initiative includes supporting wheat production through private contractors, the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), and the Presidential Wheat Support Scheme, all while ensuring adequate water supply for irrigation and a constant power supply.

As part of its strategic plan for 2025, Government aims to build on the successes of the 2024 Wheat-Based Food Security initiative, which saw 119 954 hectares of wheat cultivated, yielding 562 591 tonnes.

In its weekly report, The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), under the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, emphasised the importance of improving sustainable agricultural practices and the need to increase food security in the upcoming winter season.

Additionally, plans are in place for barley cultivation over 6 500ha, expecting a yield of 39 000 tonnes, and potatoes over 8 750ha, projected to yield 236 250 tonnes.

Data from the report indicates that ARDA estates have earmarked 2 529ha for 12 600 tonnes of production for both barley and potatoes, reflecting an increase from the 2,013ha that were planted the previous year.

"We are committed to enhancing production capacity through improved resource allocation and management," stated the ministry.

Water management has been a focal point, with the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) implementing seasonal billing and assessing water adequacy for irrigation.

Moreover, Government is ensuring that national dams are prepared to support over 120 000ha of wheat and other crops efficiently.

"Sufficient water resources will be crucial for our irrigation plans," highlighted the ministry.

In preparation for the upcoming season, banks and agricultural contractors are treating electricity as a vital input, establishing wheat production clusters to ensure an adequate power supply for winter cropping.

A combined total of 169 779.89 tonnes of fertilisers is available for winter cropping, comprising various blends and urea.

For the planned 120 000 ha of wheat, a seed requirement of 15 000 tonnes has been identified.

Currently, 9 950 tonnes of certified seeds are available enough for 85 000ha while smallholder farmers are expected to compensate for the shortfall by using retained seeds.

To maximise output, Government is implementing robust training programmes for over 22 000 farmers across 272 irrigation schemes.

"We aim to equip our farmers with the necessary skills and knowledge to optimise their production," stated the ministry.

"Regular tips will be provided to ensure farmers and extension staff remain informed about critical agronomic practices," said the ministry.

On the marketing front, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is set to purchase all wheat financed under the Presidential Input Programme, while self-financed farmers are encouraged to seek the best market prices for their harvests.

"By securing a guaranteed market for our farmers, we are fostering a more stable agricultural economy," noted the ministry.

Furthermore, to enhance efficiency, surveillance of quelea bird roosting sites is underway, with chemicals available to manage potential threats to crops.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministry is fostering a policy environment that incentivises wheat production through training, resource provision, and infrastructural support.

"Our comprehensive approach and commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity will ensure a record-breaking wheat harvest in 2025, promising food security and economic stability for the nation," said the ministry.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka expressed confidence, stating Government is well prepared for the winter wheat season, with all inputs in place.

"We are very prepared. The plan is to put 120 000ha of wheat under the five growing schemes: presidential inputs, ARDA, private sector, Government-enabled, the NEAPS, and private sector financing to produce 600 000 metric tonnes of wheat, of which 360 000 will meet our domestic consumption. We have a surplus, and we hope to start exporting in earnest," he said.