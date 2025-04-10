Nigeria: I Left Office With Same Physical Assets I Had Before Becoming President - Buhari

10 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says he left office with the same physical assets he had when he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

Buhari said this during a meeting with members of the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF) at his residence in Kaduna.

A statement issued by Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, quoted the former president as urging the members of the Progressive Governors Forum to adopt a citizen-centric approach, saying leadership presents both a challenge and opportunity, and that balancing the two would significantly advance national progress.

The former president expressed confidence in the progress being made by the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reiterated his call for continued dedication to the nation's progress.

Buhari thanked President Bola Tinubu's administration for renovating his home in Kaduna, explaining that while the building looked very much the same externally, so much improvement was made inside.

He thanked the governors for the visit, saying that while he had worked with several of them, some others were new to him.

The PGF Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said their visit was to Buhari on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, and "convey our heartfelt expression of gratitude and enduring respect for your immense contributions to Nigeria's democracy and strengthening our party."

