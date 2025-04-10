Zimbabwe: Chillmaster in Car Accident, Pedestrian Killed

10 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Popular contemporary musician Chillmaster born Gift Hombarume was Wednesday involved in a car accident, which claimed a pedestrian's life in Harare's Hopely suburb.

The Horror hit maker now faces possible culpable homicide charges.

In a social media post, Chillmaster apologised to the victim's family and said he was cooperating with the police.

"It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I address you today. Earlier today, I was involved in a devastating car accident that resulted in the loss of a precious life. "Words cannot express the depth of my grief, remorse, and sympathy for the individual who passed away, their family, and loved ones," he wrote.

He also added that the matter was already being handled by the police and sincerely apologised to the deceased's family.

"I am fully cooperating with authorities on this tragedy, and I will continue to do so transparently.

"Right now, my focus is on respecting the privacy of the grieving family and supporting them in any way possible during this unimaginably difficult time.

"There is no justification for the pain this has caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and will carry the weight of this loss with me for the rest of my life. I ask for forgiveness, though I understand it may never come, and I vow to honor the memory of the life lost through reflection, accountability, and actions that align with the gravity of this moment," he added.

