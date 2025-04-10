Somalia: Somali Cabinet Praises Military Gains Against Al-Shabab, Approves Visa-Free Deal With Egypt

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers, in a regular session chaired Thursday by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, praised ongoing military operations aimed at clearing Al-Shabab militants from areas across the country.

The ministers were briefed on recent security developments, particularly successes in military offensives in several regions.

According to the report presented, Somali security forces and allied local fighters have inflicted significant losses on the extremist group and liberated multiple areas from their control.

The Cabinet lauded the bravery of Somali armed forces and community-based fighters participating in the counterterrorism campaign.

The council also stressed the need to accelerate support to frontline forces and strengthen coordination between security agencies and local communities.

In addition, the Council of Ministers approved a bilateral agreement between Somalia and Egypt to waive visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.

Under the new agreement, eligible travelers from both countries can enter and stay in the other nation visa-free for up to 90 days.