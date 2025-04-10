Egypt: PM Inspects Newly Renovated Manfalut Central Hospital in Assiut Governorate

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly began his visit to Assiut Governorate in Upper Egypt, by inspecting the newly renovated Manfalut Central Hospital, emphasizing that healthcare is a top priority for the government, with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi continuously following up on the progress of healthcare development across the country.

The premier confirmed that the government aims to expand services to underserved rural areas and is working closely with both local and international private sectors to improve healthcare quality and ensure the sustainability of new projects.

Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar highlighted during the hospital visit that health is at the core of Egypt's development strategy. He noted that the past decade has seen record investments in healthcare, aligning with the government's vision of comprehensive coverage and citizen well-being. Incentives are also being offered to encourage private sector participation in healthcare projects.

For the fiscal year 2024-2025, 20 national healthcare projects are planned across 11 governorates, with a total estimated value of EGP 11.7 billion Egyptian and the addition of 2,649 hospital beds, according to him. In Assiut, 13 projects have already been completed since 2014, with a combined value of over EGP 1 billion, he said. These include the renovation of Manfalut Central Hospital and other key developments such as upgrades to fever hospitals and the construction of family development centers, he also said. An additional 11 projects are currently underway in Assiut with a combined value exceeding EGP 3 billion, he added.

Within the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, 97 healthcare facilities across 7 districts in Assiut are being upgraded or newly built, the minister said . Looking ahead, 12 new projects are planned for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, with an estimated value of EGP 1.2 billion, including the development of El-Qusiya Hospital, he said.

Assistant Health Minister for National Projects Anwar Ismail reviewed the healthcare system in Assiut, which currently includes 19 hospitals, 2,562 inpatient beds, 310 intensive care beds, 186 ventilators, 514 dialysis machines, 357 infant incubators, 127 ambulances, and 64 ambulance stations.

The newly developed Manfalut Central Hospital covers an area of 12,726 square meters and serves over 700,000 residents in the area. It includes departments for emergency, outpatient care, surgery, maternity, dialysis, intensive care (for adults and children), neonatal incubators, endoscopy, physiotherapy, radiology, labs, a blood bank, pharmacies, and a plasma collection center. The hospital houses 151 beds, including 30 ICU beds and 30 incubators, 17 specialized clinics, 42 dialysis machines, 4 operating rooms, and 2 endoscopy units, with accommodation for medical staff.

During his visit, the prime minister toured multiple departments including the emergency room, ICU, dialysis unit, neonatal care, and surgical areas. He personally checked on a patient in the ICU who expressed appreciation for the quality of care received. Madbouly stressed the need to combine advanced medical equipment with highly qualified staff. Abdel Ghaffar confirmed that personnel from Assiut University are being recruited to meet this goal. The visit concluded with a group photo with the hospital's medical team.

MENA