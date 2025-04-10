Rwanda: Rubavu - Defense Minister Urges Youth to Combat Genocide Ideology

The Minister of Defense, Juvenal Marizamunda, has called on young people in Rubavu District to actively prevent and combat the spread of genocide ideology, particularly on social media platforms.

He made this call during a commemoration event for the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, at the Nyundo Cathedral on Wednesday, April 9.

Marizamunda emphasized that countering genocide ideology "requires joint efforts."

"I urge the youth to utilize social media to respond to those still disseminating such harmful ideas, including individuals in Europe and across our borders," he said.

He further encouraged the border community near DR Congo to intensify their efforts in preventing the infiltration of genocide ideology originating from the neighboring country.

"The border community should prevent and fight against such genocidal rhetoric coming from across the border and the countries behind it," he added. "We must all embrace 'Ndi Umunyarwanda,' recognizing that our unity is our strength."

Reflecting on recent shelling from the DR Congo onto Rwandan territory, the Defense Minister assured the public of security against any threats to the lives of Rwandans.

"The country has rebuilt itself and its defense capabilities, as some witnessed during the previous shelling," he said, refraining to the response by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) to the DR Congo-FDLR bombshells in late January.

Prosper Mulindwa, the Mayor of Rubavu District, also stressed the importance of vigilance for the border community due to the proximity to a country that harbours genocide fugitives.

"Our district is close to the country that hosts genocide perpetrators," said Mulindwa. "We must remain vigilant and continue to strongly fight against genocide ideology that persists across the border."

Claudine Marie Solange Nyinawagaga, Director General of the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA), speaking on behalf of families of victims whocare laid to rest in the Nyundo Genocide Memorial, advocated for the continued security of genocide survivors in the area.

"We are grateful for all the support provided to genocide survivors but also recommend ongoing security measures for them," Nyinawagaga said.

During the commemoration at Nyundo Genocide Memorial, one Genocide victim, who remains were discovered recently, was given a decent burial.

The 31st Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi began on April 7 and will continue for 100 days.