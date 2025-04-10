Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting - Junior Minister Damry Meets Representatives of Women Entrepreneurs and Associations

The Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneswar Damry, met with representatives of women entrepreneurs and associations, this afternoon, in Port-Louis, to discuss the way forward in the context of the pre-budget consultations 2025-2026.

Participants comprised representatives from, namely: National Women Entrepreneur Council; Passerelle, Association Mauricienne des Femmes Chefs d'Entreprise; Mauritius Family Planning and Welfare Association; SOS Femmes; Mauritius Women Entrepreneur Cooperative Federation Ltd, Shelter for Women & Children in Distress Trust Fund; and Chrysalide.

In a statement following the meeting, Junior Minister Damry shared a series of key observations and pointed out that Mauritius currently holds a national debt of approximately Rs 644 billion, representing nearly 90% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), alongside a budget deficit of almost 10%. He explained that the Government is working within the framework of a five-year programme, with the upcoming budget being the first to support this broader agenda.

Reflecting on the meeting with representatives of women entrepreneurs and associations, the Junior Minister highlighted that although women constitute nearly 51% of the population, their participation in the labour force remains at only 45%. He described this gap as a major concern and emphasised that increased female participation in the labour market would naturally stimulate economic growth. Creating a conducive environment for women's employment and entrepreneurship is, therefore, deemed crucial.

Mr Damry also drew attention to the lack of gender-specific data in relation to women-led businesses in Mauritius. He stated that there is currently no accurate record of how many businesses are run by women or how significantly these contribute to the economy. Citing India as an example, where women entrepreneurs reportedly contribute 20% to the national economy, he stressed the urgent need for Mauritius to collect and analyse similar data.

Junior Minister Damry, moreover, underlined the importance of ensuring social justice for women. He assured that all recommendations presented by various associations during the meeting had been duly noted for consideration in the upcoming national budget.

As for the President of Passerelle, Mrs Mélanie Valère-Cicéron, she said that during this budget consultation, measures such as training on healthy gender roles in schools, the reintroduction of the electronic bracelet, the creation of a dedicated Ombudsperson for women, rehabilitation programmes for men, and the promotion of positive masculinity, among others were recommended.

Other proposals included free photovoltaic installations for NGOs to reduce utility costs and the inclusion of NGO workers under the Human Resource Development Council's Refund Policy to support their access to training opportunities.