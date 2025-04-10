Zimbabwe: Unauthorized Advertising of Unapproved Medicines By Influencers Attracts Prosecution - Mcaz

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has warned against the unauthorized advertising of unapproved medicines, particularly by social media influencers and celebrities.

MCAZ has noted and observed this trend on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter), raising significant concerns for public health.

In a statement, the MCAZ, Director General, Richard Rukwata said such practices violate the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (Chapter 15:03), and it prohibits any person from advertising any medicine without prior written approval from the Authority.

"This is in contravention of Section 40 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (Chapter 15:03) (hereinafter referred to as the Act) and Section 65 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control (General) Regulations, 1991, (S.I. 150 of 1991) (hereinafter referred to as the Regulations). Section 40 of the Act prohibits the publication or distribution of false or misleading advertisements for medicines, stipulating that those requiring professional direction for use may only be advertised in approved medical journals or healthcare professionals.

"Additionally, Section 65(1b) states that "No person shall advertise any other medicine without the approval of the Authority in writing" whilst Section 65(3) states that "No person shall advertise any medicine to members of the public in terms calculated to lead to its use for the treatment of human beings for any of the conditions set out in the Seventh Schedule", said Rukwata.

Rukwata, outlined several ways in which the public can easily identify authorized advertisements by the MCAZ.

"Medicines that have been approved for use typically display a unique registration number, which is assigned after evaluation of their safety and efficacy. Members of the public can easily verify this registration number by checking the medicines register on the MCAZ website.

"Be cautious of advertisements making unrealistic claims, such as promises of instant results, 100% cure rates, or zero side effects, as these are often deceptive. Reliable advertisements should be informative, balanced, and up to date, with claims that can be substantiated.

"Be cautious of advertisements that make unsubstantiated claims of being better than other brands, as these claims are often unfounded and misleading. Prescription medicines should not be advertised for direct sale to the public. If an advertisement encourages buying a prescription medicine without consulting your medical practitioner, it is likely unapproved.

"If one medicine claims to cure multiple diseases, from diabetes to cancer, it is likely a scam. Advertisements that use language intended to create fear or distress should be treated with caution. Advertisements for medicines in connection with any bonus offer or discount", he added.

"The Authority, working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, will take necessary measures, including prosecution, should anyone contravene these provisions. We urge members of the public, socialites, celebrities, and influencers to desist from advertising medicines without written approval from the MCAZ."

An advertisement, according to the Act in relation to any medicine, means any written, pictorial, visual, or other descriptive matter or verbal statement or reference (a) appearing in any newspaper or other publication; or (b) appearing on any television or cinematograph film; or (c) distributed to members of the public; or (d) brought to the notice of members of the public in any manner whatsoever, which is intended to promote the sale of that medicine; Contravention of the above provisions is an offence which may attract penalties in terms of both the Act and the Regulations.