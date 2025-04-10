Zimbabwe: UZ Weaponising Disciplinary Processes to Intimidate, Punish Union Leaders- - Teachers' Union

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) management has been accused of abusing the college's disciplinary processes to silence and punish union leadership, which is at the forefront of demanding decent salaries for lecturers.

This follows the recent suspension of members of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) at the country's oldest university.

In a solidarity statement issued this Wednesday, ARTUZ said the varsity's Vice Chancellor, Paul Mapfumo, together with his executive, was attempting to muzzle dissent.

"The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) stands in unwavering solidarity with the suspended leaders of the AUT, following the disturbing actions taken by the UZ to silence genuine labour concerns.

"We are deeply concerned by the suspension of AUT President Phillemon Munyaradzi Chamburuka and fellow union leaders Borncase Mwakorera, Obvious Vengeyi, Justin Tandire, and Munyaradzi Gwisai. These educators are being persecuted not for misconduct--but for courageously organising and demanding fair wages that reflect the dignity of their labour," ARTUZ noted.

"It is appalling that instead of engaging meaningfully with the AUT's legitimate demand for the restoration of pre-October 2018 salaries pegged at US$2,500, UZ management has chosen to weaponise disciplinary processes to intimidate and punish union leaders," the union added.

The suspensions, the labour body went further, were a direct assault on workers' rights, academic freedom, and the constitutional right to freedom of association.

ARTUZ condemned the suspensions, describing them as "an anti-worker, authoritarian attempt to suppress labour organising in the higher education sector."

"The demand for living wages is not riotous--it is righteous. The balloting exercise held by AUT reflects democratic principles, not disruption. If anything, it is management's refusal to address salary erosion that is disrupting higher learning.

"We remind authorities that education cannot thrive in an environment where educators are punished for demanding fair treatment. This attack on AUT is an attack on all educators across the country," ARTUZ said.

"To our colleagues in AUT, we say: You are not alone. Your fight is our fight. Your resilience is an inspiration to every underpaid and overworked teacher across Zimbabwe."

ARTUZ demanded that the vice chancellor and his executive immediately reverse the suspensions and engage AUT in good faith. The union also appealed to the Higher and Tertiary Education Ministry to intervene and protect the rights of tutors.