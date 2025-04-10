Zimbabwe: Musengezi in Court, Charged With Assaulting Vendor Who Disrupted His Press Conference

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's challenger, Sybeth Musengezi appeared in court Wednesday, charged with assault following an altercation with an airtime vendor who disrupted his press conference at the Media Centre on Tuesday.

Musengezi appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo, who granted him US$100 bail.

His trial has been set for April 30.

The complainant Norest Taruberekera deposed an affidavit claiming that he was assaulted by Musengezi after chasing after his colleague, who took his airtime before fleeing to the second floor of Bothwell House where Musengezi was holding his press conference.

Tarubekera also said that instead of having a conversation with him, Musengezi directed his friends to capture the altercation on their camera.

"The accused asked what I wanted and assaulted me with his hands on my face.

"I asked why he was attacking me, but he did not respond and told his colleagues to record me," he said.

Musengezi was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday after two unidentified men, posing as vendors, violently disrupted his press conference.

He was about to begin addressing the media when the masked men stormed the venue and grabbed his speech.