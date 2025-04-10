Southern Africa: Zimbabwe to Feature in South Africa's Telkom Netball League

Zimbabwe will this year feature in South Africa's Telkom Netball League.

This was revealed Wednesday by South Africa's Netball president Cecillia Molokwane during the tournament's launch.

The 2025 Telkom Netball League is scheduled to kick off on the 26th of April in the Northwest Province, South Africa.

Zimbabwe will feature in this year's edition as an invitational side in the elite netball franchise competition, which is ranked number one in Africa.

South Africa's under-21 side is also another latest edition featuring at this year's edition.

"We are going to Gibraltar to compete, and the good news is Zimbabwe is coming.

" Zimbabwe will be playing TNL this year, Zimbabwe national team that's how we are growing TNL and that's how we are spreading our wings.

"Zimbabwe asked us to say, can we be part this competition and we indeed agreed hence they join as an invitational side," said Cecilia Molokwane.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Netball is expected to announce the squad which will represent the nation at this year's TNL league next week.

An inside source revealed that the ZNA executive is considering to sending a youthful squad at the tournament