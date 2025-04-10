East Africa: Tanzania Spends 10bn to Vaccinate 370 Livestock

DODOMA: TANZANIA has spent 10.1bn/- between July 2024 and January 2025, to purchase livestock vaccines, which enabled over 370 million livestock to be vaccinated against priority diseases.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said today in Dodoma during a parliamentary session and named anthrax and contagious bovine pleuropneumonia as among the most notable threats.

This was stated today in Parliament in Dodoma by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa today April 9, 2025 while presenting the budget speech for the Prime Minister's Office and its affiliated institutions for the 2025/2026 financial year.

He said the livestock sector in Tanzania continues to play a vital role in the country's economic and social development. thus, recognizing its importance, the government has implemented strong measures to improve livestock service infrastructure, strengthen extension services, and control transboundary animal diseases.

He said that in just six months, the government purchased livestock vaccines worth 10.1bn/--to control various diseases.

Additionally, he said over 370 million livestock received vaccinations against priority diseases such as anthrax and contagious bovine pleuropneumonia.