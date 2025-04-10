Tanzania: PM Commends Preps for CHAN, Afcon

Tanzania has made great efforts in the construction and renovation of sports facilities as well as building strong national teams ahead of major continental-level tournaments.

These efforts, as revealed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa during the Bunge session today, April 9, 2025, involve substantial investment in the construction and renovation of sports stadiums, as well as the strengthening of national teams and local football clubs.

These, according to PM, show that the Tanzanian government is deeply engaged in preparations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled for August 2025, as well as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

Speaking in Parliament in Dodoma, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said several measures have already been taken, including the construction of new stadiums and the renovation of existing sports infrastructure. Detailed information on these projects is provided in paragraphs 269 to 270 of his budget speech and the tablets issued to Members of Parliament.

In 2024, the government spent 1.58bn/- to support the participation of various teams in both local and international competitions.

These efforts have significantly improved competitiveness in the Tanzanian Premier League, with teams such as Young Africans, Simba, Azam, Singida Big Stars, and Tabora United demonstrating strong performance and high-level competition.

"Simba continue to represent the country in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, while Taifa Stars is striving to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said Majaliwa, also taking the opportunity to wish the teams success in their upcoming matches.

The Prime Minister also recognized and congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her substantial contribution to the development of the sports sector through the "Goli la Mama" initiative, which has become a major catalyst for the success of various teams across the nation.

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the government plans to continue the construction and completion of sports stadiums in Arusha and Dodoma as part of the preparations for AFCON 2027. Additionally, the government will coordinate the celebration of World Kiswahili Language Day and organize both national and international conferences related to the promotion of the Kiswahili language.