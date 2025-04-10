Tanzania's Meat Production Soars As It Hits 1tri/ - Tonnes

9 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma meat production in Tanzania has continued to increase, reaching 1,054,114.03 tonnes by February 2025, up from 963,856.55 tonnes produced in the 2023/2024 period.

This increase has also contributed to a rise in the value of meat produced, from 7.71 tri/- to 8.43 tri/- during the same period.

This information was provided today, April 9, 20256 in the Parliament in Dodoma by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, while presenting the budget speech for the Office of the Prime Minister and its institutions for the 2025/2026 financial year.

He said these achievements are the result of various government efforts to strengthen the livestock sector.

Prime Minister Majaliwa explained that, due to these successes, the government plans to continue investing in the livestock sector in the upcoming financial year. Among these strategies is improving infrastructure and vaccination services for livestock to control diseases, as well as constructing and rehabilitating livestock markets across the country.

Furthermore, the government plans to build modern abattoirs and establish pasture demonstration farms with the aim of improving productivity for farmers and driving economic development through the livestock sector.

These initiatives aim to make livestock a more reliable source of national income and employment for the people.

