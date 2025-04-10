Ethiopia: Govt Reaffirms Diplomatic Pursuit of Sea Access

- Ethiopia's Intelligence and National Security Council has reiterated the nation's firm commitment to securing access to sea routes through diplomatic and legal means, as part of its broader national security and development strategy.

Chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), the Council emphasized during its meeting yesterday that Ethiopia's sovereign interest in maritime access is integral to its long-term economic and geopolitical aspirations. The Council linked this pursuit to the country's ongoing reforms and growing regional influence.

While reviewing national, regional, and global dynamics, the Council highlighted progress in stabilizing key areas like Tigray, Amhara, and Oromia, and lauded efforts to reintegrate former militants and strengthen law enforcement. These gains, it said, are enhancing Ethiopia's ability to engage constructively in regional diplomacy.

The Council warned of internal and external actors seeking to derail reform and economic recovery but assured that such threats are diminishing in the face of public resilience and government action. It called for heightened efforts to secure national interests, including trade routes vital for economic sovereignty.

Reaffirming Ethiopia's independent foreign policy, the Council stressed that access to sea routes is a strategic imperative that will be pursued peacefully, in alignment with international law. The statement concluded by thanking global partners for their support and underlining Ethiopia's role as a pillar of peace and development in the Horn of Africa (HoA).

"Ethiopia's march toward prosperity is irreversible," the Council affirmed, pledging that all necessary steps will be taken to protect the nation's core interests and secure a brighter, more connected future.