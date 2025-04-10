Nigeria: Noun Don Proposes New Policy Paths for Nation-Building in Nigeria

A seasoned and well-versed Public Administration scholar at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Ali S. Yusufu Bagudu, has proposed the adoption of a new framework of policy pillars to move the country forward.

Bagudu, a senior lecturer in the NOUN's Department of Public Administration, Faculty of Management Science, spoke during the university's 32nd Inaugural Lecture held at its headquarters in Abuja.

In the lecture, titled "State-building Experiments in Nigeria's Multi-ethnic Society: Policy Pillars for Achieving Pre-set Triple National Goals?" he traced the country's political and administrative evolution, examining the patterns and outcomes of various state-building efforts since independence.

He examined what he described as Nigeria's "pre-set triple national goals" unity, security, and development and the persistent gap between aspiration and achievement, noting that the country's multi-ethnic nature, while a potential source of strength, has often presented complex challenges in governance and national cohesion.

According to Ibrahim Sheme, Director of Media and Publicity, NOUN, the Professor analyzed the policies, structures, and governance mechanisms that have been adopted over the years to manage ethnic diversity and promote national unity. From the Federal Character principle to quota systems and decentralisation efforts, he critically assessed their effectiveness and limitations.

Bagudu argued that a new framework of policy pillars must be adopted to move the country forward.

He proposed the pillars, which included Inclusive and Adaptive Federalism, Participatory Democracy, Merit-driven Public Service Reform, Civic Education and National Orientation, and Strategic Human Capital Investment, particularly emphasizing education, youth, and innovation.

The university don concluded with a strong message that state-building in Nigeria must be a shared responsibility driven by visionary leadership, inclusive policies, and a commitment to national ideals.

Earlier in his address, the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, emphasized the significance of the inaugural lecture series in showcasing the depth of research and intellectual capacity within the university's academic community.

He lauded Bagudu's contributions to the field of public administration and governance, describing his work as timely and very relevant to Nigeria's contemporary challenges.

"This lecture is not only an academic tradition but also a platform for advancing public discourse on issues of national interest," Peters said.

He also highlighted the theme of the lecture as particularly timely and significant, given Nigeria's current socio-political realities.

He expressed concern that while Nigeria's diversity should be a source of strength, it is too often manipulated as a tool for division. "In a country as richly diverse as Nigeria, the task of building a stable and united state is a complex one," he said, adding, "It requires clear-headed policies, inclusive governance, and above all, a shared vision of nationhood."

"That is why the theme of this lecture--State-building Experiments in Nigeria's Multi-ethnic Society--is not only academically engaging but also nationally urgent."

The vice-chancellor noted that the lecture's focus on the pre-set triple national goals--unity, security, and development--aligns strongly with the mission of the university, which seeks to contribute to national development through knowledge dissemination and inclusive access to education.

He said: "As a university committed to Open and Distance Learning, we must also be open to bold ideas that can reshape public policy and governance. Professor Bagudu's work embodies that spirit."

He congratulated the lecturer on attaining this significant academic milestone and encouraged other scholars within the university to continue to engage in high-impact research that addresses Nigeria's pressing developmental challenges.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Professor Chiedu Mafiana, who was represented by the DVC Technology, Innovation, and Research, Professor Godwin Akper, in his vote of thanks, expressed appreciation to Bagudu for delivering what he described as an "insightful and challenging" lecture and praised him for his dedication to advancing public discourse, noting that the lecture would serve as a key reference point for scholars and policymakers alike.