Liberia: Reform in Government and Private Sector Public Relations and Corporate Communications - The Case of Liberia's PR & Communication Challenges

The proliferation of social media has made it increasingly easy to disseminate information, particularly unverified claims. This raises critical questions about whether public relations (PR) professionals, both in government and private sectors, are adequately considering the implications of misinformation, disinformation, and the emerging role of artificial intelligence in communication.

In a society like Liberia, where public trust is essential, it is imperative for PR and communication professionals to devise effective strategies that enhance public visibility and credibility. Given the pervasive trust issues, we face globally, crisis communication must become a priority for all stakeholders in both the public and private sectors, particularly if their goal is to achieve long-term business and reputational success.

Many government entities in Liberia currently find themselves vulnerable to public backlash, partly due to their ineffective PR policies. This situation underscores the growing complexity of public relations in today's world, which necessitates not only the development of sound strategies but also the adoption of advanced digital tools to combat misinformation and disinformation.

It is important to recognize that public relations extend beyond journalism; it encompasses a broader spectrum that emphasizes the importance of relationships between service providers and the public. Unfortunately, many government agencies have appointed individuals to PR and communication roles based solely on their ability to create posts or comments on social media rather than on a true understanding of PR principles.

Additionally, it is concerning that some ministries have placed individuals with backgrounds in agriculture, business, nursing, geology, or other unrelated fields in leadership roles within PR and communications. To enhance effectiveness, it is essential to prioritize hiring practices that favour individuals with relevant experience and credentials in public relations.

The absence of qualified professionals in government PR, coupled with ineffective strategies, is contributing to a decline in public trust