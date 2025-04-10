Liberia: Reform in Government and Private Sector Public Relations and Corporate Communications - The Case of Liberia's PR & Communication Challenges

10 April 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Kai Gee, a PR and Communication Associate (In Practice)

The proliferation of social media has made it increasingly easy to disseminate information, particularly unverified claims. This raises critical questions about whether public relations (PR) professionals, both in government and private sectors, are adequately considering the implications of misinformation, disinformation, and the emerging role of artificial intelligence in communication.

In a society like Liberia, where public trust is essential, it is imperative for PR and communication professionals to devise effective strategies that enhance public visibility and credibility. Given the pervasive trust issues, we face globally, crisis communication must become a priority for all stakeholders in both the public and private sectors, particularly if their goal is to achieve long-term business and reputational success.

Many government entities in Liberia currently find themselves vulnerable to public backlash, partly due to their ineffective PR policies. This situation underscores the growing complexity of public relations in today's world, which necessitates not only the development of sound strategies but also the adoption of advanced digital tools to combat misinformation and disinformation.

It is important to recognize that public relations extend beyond journalism; it encompasses a broader spectrum that emphasizes the importance of relationships between service providers and the public. Unfortunately, many government agencies have appointed individuals to PR and communication roles based solely on their ability to create posts or comments on social media rather than on a true understanding of PR principles.

Additionally, it is concerning that some ministries have placed individuals with backgrounds in agriculture, business, nursing, geology, or other unrelated fields in leadership roles within PR and communications. To enhance effectiveness, it is essential to prioritize hiring practices that favour individuals with relevant experience and credentials in public relations.

The absence of qualified professionals in government PR, coupled with ineffective strategies, is contributing to a decline in public trust

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.