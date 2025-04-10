Namibia: Retired Nurse Given Second Chance to Fight for 'Swindled' Home

The Windhoek High Court has ordered a fresh trial in a matter in which a retired nurse, Elizabeth Neis, was allegedly swindled out of a house worth approximately N$1.4 million by a traditional doctor.

Judge Beatrix de Jager on Wednesday ordered the parties to deliver a joint case management report on or before 30 April. She then postponed the case to 18 June.

Neis filed a lawsuit in 2017, three years after she allegedly sold her three-bedroom house to Malawian traditional healer, Kenedy Kasuma for N$200 000, after Kasuma told her it was possessed by evil spirits.

Neis now alleges in court papers that Kasuma defrauded her.

Initially, Neis lost the court battle. She maintains that Kasuma unduly influenced her into an oral agreement to sell the house to him for N$200 000 in June 2014, followed by a written agreement later that same month.

She sought an order declaring those agreements null and void, on the grounds that she was unduly influenced by Kasuma and one Josephine Amutse, who is also cited as a defendant.

One of the defendant's argue that Neis instituted the claim for the return of her home out of greed and a desire for more money.

She is also suing the registrar of deeds.