Namibia: Dust to Settle On Troubled Rehoboth Street

The Rehoboth Town Council has announced plans to tar a problematic street in the town's Block F, addressing long-standing safety and road condition concerns.

The street is well known as the street near Louna's Inn.

Councillor Jacky /Khariseb announced this during a recent ordinary council meeting.

He said the council will soon be starting with the construction of the road.

"We will be tarring more roads at the town. The tenders are already out. The town is growing," /Khariseb said.

Residents have been up in arms about the road becoming a safety hazard whenever it rains.

They say the street creates poor traction in wet weather, has an uneven surface, and damages vehicles.

Resident Paulina Beukes says for years residents' complaints to the municipality have fallen on deaf ears, but she keeps hoping for change.

"This problem has been going on for years. We as the town's residents deserve better. My mother died with the hope of seeing this matter solved, but that did not happen.

"Now I am positive about the change that will be made as it will safer for residents," she says.

Sharon Platt says she fears for the safety of her children and others, as the flow of the water in the road is strong.

"Some children love to play in the water and it can be dangerous to them. They don't see the dangers of the water, they only see the fun part," she says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Platt says the street poses a risk to drivers too.

"The water flows strong. When the road is flooded, drivers often have to take alternative, longer routes to avoid this street. We all know how expensive fuel is.

"Schoolchildren also fear passing the flooded road when going to school," she says.

Resident Michael Strauss says whenever a vehicle drives through the street a large amount of dust is produced.

This can be a nuisance for residents and contribute to air pollution.

"The dust is not good for our people's health," Strauss says.

Grade 3 pupil Loretta Platt says she is sometimes discouraged from going to school due to the challenge of navigating this road.

"We have no other choice but to walk through the water. By the time I get to school my white school socks are wet and dirty.

"My shoes also get wet and this damages them. Then my parents have to buy me new socks and shoes again.

"We also get sick because of our wet feet almost the entire day at school," she says