Namibia: Budget Fails to Provide Practical Robust Strategies to Address Job Creation - IPC

10 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) member of parliament Michael Mwashindange has criticised the national budget for failing to provide a robust and practical framework for job creation, particularly for our youth.

"Thirty-five years after independence, we demand urgent and decisive interventions, yet the budget fails to cater for this need," he says.

He said this in the National Assembly on Wednesday while also citing the economic hardships endured by many, including young graduates with qualifications but that are unable to secure employment.

Meanwhile, also speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, deputy minister of agriculture, fisheries, water, and land reform Ruthy Masake said agriculture is the heart of the nation, supporting families, communities and local economies across the country.

"It is clear that the future of agriculture lies in embracing modernisation and sustainable practices. As such, we must leverage innovation and technology to enhance productivity while protecting our land and water resources," she said.

A key priority she highlighted will be the continued empowerment of farmers, particularly women and youth, through improved access to

markets, modern farming techniques, and financial support.

