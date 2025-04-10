Namibia: ECN Deploys 44 Registration Officials in Kabbe South Constituency

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Wednesday deployed 44 registration officials for the three-day supplementary registration of voters (SRV) exercise in the Kabbe South Constituency.

ECN Zambezi regional electoral officer Lesley Simwanza confirmed the deployment, saying by law, the SRV is necessary so that a by-election can take place within 90 days following the resignation of former constituency councillor John Likando, who is now a member of parliament on a Swapo ticket in the upper house of the legislature - the National Assembly.

Likando resigned on 25 March.

Simwanza also said the last deployed team left around 10h00 on Wednesday.

He added that only those officials who successfully completed the four-day voter registration training were deployed.

"The SRV will kick off at 08h00 and end 19h00. It's not open to everyone; only Namibians with proper documents who have turned 18 and those that have relocated to Kabbe South constituency as well as those whose voters' cards are lost or deformed, can register in the SRV of the constituency," said Simwanza.

According to him, there will be nine registration teams; three fixed and the other six mobile.

He stated that the fixed teams will be stationed at Nankutwe Combined School, Mbalasinte Combined School and Impalila Combined School. The mobile teams will cover villages such as Lusese, Masikili, Nandavu, Nyambe village, 34 Miles, Izimwe, Ngoma,Nakabolelwa, Ivilivinzi, Nsundwa, Mpukano, Kasika, Kasenu, Muzii, Macaba and Limai.

Simwanza also pointed out that his office will have the exact number of registered voters in the constituency after the SRV.

The tentative date for the by-election is 17 June.