Namibia: Flowing Rivers Fill Southern Dams

Two of Namibia's three largest dams have reached their full storage capacities this week.

The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) announced yesterday that water was being released from the Naute Dam south-west of Keetmanshoop, which is the third-largest surface water reservoir in Namibia, with the dam reaching a level of 107.3% yesterday morning.

NamWater also announced on a social media account that the Neckartal Dam on the Fish River west of Keetmanshoop started to run over during Monday night. With a storage capacity of 857.4 million cubic metres of water, Neckartal is the largest surface dam in the country.

According to an update from NamWater on dam levels yesterday, the Neckartal Dam received an inflow of more than 88 million cubic metres of water since Monday last week.

The Naute Dam received an inflow of 35 million cubic metres from Monday last week to yesterday.

An inflow of about 8.7 million cubic metres during the same period brought the Hardap Dam's level up to 77.7% by yesterday.

The Von Bach Dam near Okahandja received an inflow of more than 6,6 million cubic metres over the past week, raising the dam's level to about 79% of its storage capacity yesterday.

The Von Bach, Swakoppoort and Omatako dams, from which water is supplied to Windhoek and other parts of central Namibia, held a combined quantity of 138 million cubic metres of water by yesterday, which is about 89.4% of their storage capacity. A year ago, the three dams' combined level stood at 19.3%.

The main current dam levels reported by NamWater on Monday and yesterday, with the dams' readings at the corresponding time a year ago in brackets, are: