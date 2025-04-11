Sudan Faces Unprecedented Hunger and Displacement As War Enters Third Year

The conflict in Sudan has become one of the worst humanitarian crises of the 21st century, leaving millions of women, children and displaced families suffering from violence, food insecurity and the collapse of essential services.

As the war enters its third year, UN humanitarians warn that immediate action is essential.

"This is a manmade crisis, driven by conflict - not by drought or floods or earthquakes and because of the obstruction of access to humanitarian assistance by parties to the conflict," Shaun Hugues, Regional Emergency Coordinator at the UN World Food Programme (WFP), told journalists in New York, via video link from Nairobi.

The brutal war between rival militaries - the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - has already claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced over 12.4 million people, including more than 3.3 million as refugees in neighbouring countries.

"Tens of thousands more will die in Sudan during a third year of war unless we have the access and resources to reach those in need," Mr. Hugues warned.

Half the population facing hunger

According to WFP, approximately half of Sudan's population - 25 million people - is facing extreme levels of hunger, including about five million children and mothers suffering acute malnutrition.

The war, which started on 15 April 2023, has decimated critical infrastructure and led to widespread food shortages, making it the only place in the world currently classified as experiencing famine.

Famine has been confirmed in at least 10 locations in Sudan, including the Zamzam camp, home to 400,000 displaced persons (IDPs). Another 17 areas are at risk in the coming months.

"The scale of what is unfolding in Sudan threatens to dwarf much of what we have seen over previous decades," Mr. Hugues said.

Women, girls at extreme risk

Women and girls face unprecedented vulnerability, with a sharp increase in maternal deaths and over 80 per cent of hospitals in conflict zones non-operational, leaving many without critical medical care.

Furthermore, cases of conflict-related sexual violence remain hugely underreported, UN Women said, warning that "evidence points to its systematic use as a weapon of war".

"Women in Sudan are enduring the gravest forms of violence - particularly sexual violence," said Anna Mutavati, UN Women Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

"Their strength is extraordinary, but they cannot and should not be left to navigate this crisis alone."

Fragile gains

Despite challenges, humanitarians are making progress. WFP assistance has tripled since mid-2024, as teams access new areas.

For its part, UN Women has assisted over 15,000 women in some of the worst affected areas, providing critical services and skills trainings. It has also helped set up safe spaces where women and girls can access shelter and protection.

"But these gains are fragile, and they are still just a fraction of the needs," Mr. Hugues said.

Race against time

Along with fighting, physical access is a major challenge.

With rains approaching, many routes will become impassable, complicating aid delivery, he said.

"We need access. We need to be able to quickly move humanitarian assistance to where it is needed, including through front lines, across borders, within contested areas, and without lengthy bureaucratic processes."

Mr. Hugues also highlighted the urgent need of funding, noting that WFP is already forced to reduce rations by up to half of what is needed in some places.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Without funding, we are faced with the choice to either cut the number of people receiving assistance or to cut the amount of assistance they receive," he said, noting that the agency needs an additional $650 million to continue its operations over the next six months.

It also needs $150 million for programmes assisting Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries.

Sudan needs peace

Mr. Hugues stressed that above all, the Sudanese people need peace.

"We need a ceasefire and an end to hostilities so that they can begin to rebuild their lives," he said.

Alongside, UN Women underscored the need to ensure women's voices "are amplified at every peace negotiation table."

"We urge all stakeholders - governments, donors, the international community - to act decisively. Sudanese women deserve not merely survival, but the dignity to rebuild and thrive," Ms. Mutavati said.