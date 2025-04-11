Ethiopia: Dialogue Commission Carries Out Inclusive Agenda Consultation in Amhara Region

Addis Ababa, — The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) revealed that a participatory and inclusive agenda-gathering consultation process is underway in Bahir Dar, Amhara region.

ENDC Commissioner, Melaku Woldemariam underlined the importance of the consultation to addressing national challenges through timely, sustainable, and effective solutions.

He also noted that consultation plays a vital role in achieving this objective and stressed the successful activities of the Consultative Commission since its inception.

Reflecting on previous successful consultations in other regions, Commissioner Melaku affirmed that the agenda gathering process in Amhara region follows the same approach.

The process is being carried out transparently, with broad participation, and is open to all viewpoints, the commissioner said, commending the active engagement of the people of Amhara in the consultation process, praising their enthusiasm for dialogue.

The commission is committed to integrating all perspectives presented during the consultations, he underscored.

Onother commissioner of the ENDC, Yonas Adaye also spoke at the forum, stressing the importance of fostering peace through consultation.

He underscored that Ethiopia should resolve emerging issues through dialogue and understanding, emphasizing the need for peaceful resolutions.

The commissioner further reiterated that all parties with concerns in the region are being continuously encouraged to engage in these efforts to resolve issues through peaceful means.