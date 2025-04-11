Zimbabwe Explores Nuclear Energy, Prioritises Value Addition of Transition Minerals

Victoria Falls — Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has reaffirmed that the Government is actively exploring the use of nuclear energy, particularly through small modular reactors, as part of a balanced energy portfolio.

He stressed that the country is also focusing on the value addition of energy transition minerals such as manganese, nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium.

These efforts are expected to drive the local production of energy technologies.

Zimbabwe is believed to have significant uranium deposits in the Zambezi Valley around Kanyemba area, which could serve as a valuable resource for nuclear power production.

VP Chiwenga made these remarks during his keynote address at the official opening of the 6th International Renewable Energy Conference in Victoria Falls on Wednesday.

The conference, which runs through to Thursday, is held under the theme, "Sustainable Energy Investments for a Better Future" and serves as a clear indication of Zimbabwe's growing commitment to integrating renewable energy into its economic transformation and climate resilience strategy.

During his address, VP Chiwenga told delegates that the Government is exploring a diverse range of energy solutions to diversify the country's energy mix. This includes gas-to-power projects, particularly those derived from the Muzarabani gas reserves, which will play a transitional role in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are also investigating nuclear energy, particularly small modular reactors, as part of a balanced energy portfolio," he said.

On the sidelines of the conference, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development Dr Gloria Magombo said the use of a modular nuclear system is a possibility.

"We are also looking in the future at the use of renewable energy and modular nuclear systems, which are clean because nuclear by its nature is an enclosed system.

"So it's clean, it doesn't emit. But what you then have to deal with is how to manage nuclear waste. And there are established systems for that.

"And as a country, we are looking at taking on board this technology in the next 10 to 15 years," she said.

As part of its strategy to transition to cleaner energy, Zimbabwe, like many other African nations, is exploring alternative energy sources such as wind, solar, and methane gas to enhance power generation and decrease carbon emissions from fossil fuel-based power production. VP Chiwenga pointed out that Zimbabwe holds the largest lithium reserves in Africa and ranks fifth globally. "We are prioritising the value addition of energy transition minerals such as manganese, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium, which will drive the production of locally manufactured energy technologies," he said.