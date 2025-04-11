Zimbabwe: Fastjet Launches Harare-Lusaka Route

Fastjet Zimbabwe has successfully introduced the Harare to Lusaka flight, connecting the two vibrant cities with a thrice a week flight.

Launched on Wednesday, the flights will be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The airline deployed a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft for this service.

The aircraft type is known to provide the versatility needed to build a sustainable regional network with the right size capacity, while offering customers comfortable seating with generous legroom.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister, Joshua Sacco, who was on the inaugural flight to Lusaka, said: "In Zimbabwe, Fastjet flies to Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

"Before today, the airline had flights to Johannesburg and Nelspruit Kruger Mpumalanga in South Africa, and today, Lusaka, Zambia, is being added to this growing network."

Witnessing the first landing at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, Zambian Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali said the two countries have a long relationship and "the Fastjet flights into Lusaka from Harare today (Wednesday), will simply consolidate this relationship further".

"The introduction of flights from Harare into Lusaka by Fastjet is an important milestone in our aviation industry as it will enhance the already existing business linkages and create opportunities to promote tourism, trade and foreign direct investments in Zambia," he said.

Mr Donahue Cortes, Fastjet Zimbabwe Business CEO and country head, said: "Aviation is a catalyst for economic development. The Harare-Lusaka route will be no different.

"It will unlock new opportunities for investment, trade, and collaboration, as well as strengthening tourism and connectivity between the two countries given their cultural synergies."