Zimbabwe: CCC Says Opposition MPs Influenced By Zanu-PF Handouts Must Bury Their Heads in Shame

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said any of its legislators who will have their conduct in Parliament influenced by the government's recent allocation of residential stands to MPs must be embarrassed by their conduct.

Tuesday, MPs queued at the Mabelreign District Office, where they were allocated residential stands--a move that comes amid attempts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms.

While acknowledging that the allocation of residential stands is part of a long-standing parliamentary policy, CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure told NewZimbabwe.com that the process raises legitimacy concerns.

"The policy of allocating residential stands to MPs in their respective provinces is not new. It is a long-standing policy of Parliament. However, what raises legitimacy concerns is the selective implementation of this policy--particularly if current members of Parliament are being given preference, while those who served in the Eighth and Ninth Parliaments are still waiting for their allocation," he said.

Madzimure added that MPs should not submit to the whims of the Zanu PF led government.

"Any Member of Parliament who views this allocation as a personal favour misunderstands their entitlement and responsibilities. Such a person does not deserve to sit in the August House. MPs must understand that their service is to the people, not a transactional arrangement with the Executive," he said.

The land allocations have drawn criticism, with opposition legislators accused of being bribed to further the interests of the ruling party in Parliament.

Zanu PF is reportedly pushing for constitutional amendments to allow President Mnangagwa to extend his rule beyond the current two-term limit. Opposition MPs are said to have been co-opted into the plan.

Madzimure criticised opposition MPs who are being influenced by ZANU-PF.

"Moreover, any Member of Parliament who accepts a handout or a gift -- intended or perceived to influence their conduct in debates, actions, or votes -- must bury their head in shame. Such conduct is a betrayal of public trust and a direct assault on democratic principles.

"When you are supposed to receive what you are entitled to as a condition of service, you must simply get it. When you are given something, it should not appear as though someone is doing you a favour.

"As the CCC, we hold our MPs to the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We do not, and will never, tolerate corruption in any form. We are clear: Parliament must serve the people, not partisan or personal interests," he said.

In 2023, opposition MPs also faced backlash for accepting US$50,000 in allowances ahead of the general elections.